Allotment would be cancelled or cases will be filed: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao warned that renting out or selling double bedroom houses is illegal and action would be initiated against them.

“Knowing that several poor are unable to pay even rent we have got constructed double bedroom houses and handed over them the key without their spending even a rupee. It came to our notice that some people are renting the houses allotted to them and some are trying to sell them. If anyone rented the house, the allocation will be canceled. Similarly, cases will be registered against those who sell their houses,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in a programme held at Siddipet district headquarters on Wednesday.

Stating that several people are coming to visit the KCR Nagar, the Minister urged the public to keep it clean. He has also promised to establish police outpost, cell phone tower, vaccination centre and other facilities shortly.

Unveiling the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Chinna Gundavelly, Mr Harish Rao said that the government was committed to implementing the thoughts of Ambedkar and explaining to people the need for education. He said that the government schools are being improved at an estimated cost of ₹7,300 crore.

Participating in a programme at Chandlapur in Chinnakodur mandal, Mr. Harish Rao urged the farmers to go for commercial crops as they would offer better revenue. He said that while power cuts are taking place in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, here the farmers are getting free power for which the government has been spending huge amounts.

The Minister has also inaugurated sewage treatment plant (STP) in the district headquarters town.