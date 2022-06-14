Renowned gynaecologist passes away in Warangal

Noted gynaecologist T. Chandrabai, renowned for her distinguished medical career spanning several decades, passed away in Warangal on Tuesday. She was 88.

She died of a heart attack at her residence in the city, sources said.

A native of Warangal, Dr Chandrabai completed MBBS from Osmania University in 1960, DGO and MD in the subsequent years.

She served as a Civil Assistant Surgeon in the Government Maternity Hospital (GMH), Hanamkonda, RMO in CKM Hospital, Assistant Professor in GMH, Professor at the Government Hospital in Vijayawada and as the IMA-Warangal chapter president during her illustrious career, sources added.

She had won several coveted awards and accolades for her relentless medical services to the needy and also philanthropic activities.

Her daughter T. Praveena is also a gynaecologist while her son T. Ravi is a radiologist.

Meanwhile, members of the medical fraternity and people from various walks of life expressed profound grief over her demise.