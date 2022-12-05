  1. EPaper
Renovated Bansilalpet stepwell inaugurated amid fanfare

December 05, 2022 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The renovated stepwell at Bansilalpet.

The renovated stepwell at Bansilalpet. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao appreciated the efforts of the municipal staff in restoring the heritage stepwell of Bansilalpet, which he opened here on Monday.

It took 13 months and excavation of several tonnes of trash from the well by the staff, for the structure to be restored to its original glory, Mr.Rama Rao said.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the renovated Bansilalpet stepwell on Monday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the renovated Bansilalpet stepwell on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

He said 43 more stepwells in the city will also be taken up for development, even as he promised to develop Hyderabad to merit the recognition as UNESCO World Heritage City. He urged the people from neighbouring localities to protect the stepwell.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who accompanied Mr.Rama Rao, said the groundwater level has increased after repair work on the stepwell was carried out. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said stepwells function as waterholes in the dry season. There were 6,000 stepwells in Hyderabad as per the 1915 survey maps, she said.

