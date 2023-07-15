ADVERTISEMENT

Renominate all the sitting MLAs: Revanth challenges KCR

July 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Surveys point out 80% of MLAs would be defeated, says TPCC president

The Hindu Bureau

To prove their confidence in the nine-year rule Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should renominate all the sitting MLAs and also announce that he would seek re-election from the Gajwel constituency, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy challenged.

At a press conference here, he said if the Chief Minister fails to nominate all the sitting MLAs he had to admit the inefficiency of his government. “You have been claiming that the BRS government has done more than what it promised then it should seek the re-election of all the sitting MLAs,” he said.

He reiterated his claims that the surveys of the Chief Minister had revealed that 80% of the 104 MLAs would be defeated come what may and the CM has lost confidence in himself as well. That is why he is searching for a safe seat leaking stories that he was planning to contest from Kamareddy and other constituencies.

The TPCC president claimed that BRS was suffering from the fear of defeat and that is why it is trying to rake up a non-existent controversy over free electricity to farmers.

