Renewal of trade licences

GHMC, through a press statement on Saturday, asked all traders in its purview to renew their trade licenses before March 31. Delay in doing so will entail penalties in addition to the license fee, it has warned.

Renewal between April 1 and May 30 will be slapped with 25% penal charges, while the same after May 31 will be clubbed with a penalty of 50%. The statement issued in the name of Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has also asked traders without licence to apply for the same. Businesses being run without trade licences will be punished with 100% penalty at the time of identification, to be followed by 10% additional monthly penalty till a licence is obtained.

Licences may be applied for online through e-Seva Centres, and GHMC Citizen Service Centres at headquarters or circle offices. More information on GHMC website.