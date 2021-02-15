Telangana

Renewal of trade licences

GHMC, through a press statement on Saturday, asked all traders in its purview to renew their trade licenses before March 31. Delay in doing so will entail penalties in addition to the license fee, it has warned.

Renewal between April 1 and May 30 will be slapped with 25% penal charges, while the same after May 31 will be clubbed with a penalty of 50%. The statement issued in the name of Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has also asked traders without licence to apply for the same. Businesses being run without trade licences will be punished with 100% penalty at the time of identification, to be followed by 10% additional monthly penalty till a licence is obtained.

Licences may be applied for online through e-Seva Centres, and GHMC Citizen Service Centres at headquarters or circle offices. More information on GHMC website.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 12:04:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/renewal-of-trade-licences/article33836806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY