Telangana

Renewal date extended for market agent licences

Time given till June-end in view of lockdown

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown being followed in the State, the Agricultural Marketing Department has extended the time for renewal of commission agent and market functionary licenses in the Agricultural Market Committees till June-end without late fee. According to the orders issued by Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday, the licenses would normally be renewed by March-end every year. The late fee, levied under the Telangana (Agricultural Produce & Livestock) Market Rules, would be waived off up to June-end in view of the prevailing circumstances caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 7:40:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/renewal-date-extended-for-market-agent-licences/article31511392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY