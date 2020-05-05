Renewal date extended for market agent licences

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown being followed in the State, the Agricultural Marketing Department has extended the time for renewal of commission agent and market functionary licenses in the Agricultural Market Committees till June-end without late fee. According to the orders issued by Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday, the licenses would normally be renewed by March-end every year. The late fee, levied under the Telangana (Agricultural Produce & Livestock) Market Rules, would be waived off up to June-end in view of the prevailing circumstances caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.