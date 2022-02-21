Renew trade licences by March 31: GHMC
GHMC has, through a statement on Monday, warned the commercial establishments in the city, to renew their respective trade licences, before March 31, to avoid penalty.
From April 1 to May 30, a penalty amounting to 25 per cent of the trade licence fee will be slapped in case of non-renewal. After May 30, the penal fee will be enhanced to 50 per cent. In case the business is run without any trade licence, the penalty will be 100 per cent, the statement warned.
