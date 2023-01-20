Removing all illegal structures in city overnight not possible: Talasani

January 20, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It is not possible to remove all illegal structures in the city overnight as there could be an estimated 25,000 structures/buildings like the one that was gutted on Thursday, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.

A high-level committee would be constituted to take a view on such structures and it would hold a meeting on January 25, the Minister said here on Friday. A committee of experts of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, would give its report soon on the status of the building that was destroyed in fire and action would be taken based on the recommendations in the report.

He stated that an all-party meeting too would be convened on the issue of illegal structures.

Reacting to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s comments on the fire, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said the former had spoken irresponsibility, accusing the State Govenrment/civic body of regularising illegal structures by taking bribe. He sought to know whether the Union Minister was ignorant about the fact that there was a stay by the High Court on regularisation of illegal structures since 2008.

The Minister claimed that the BRS Government had not regularised any illegal structure during the last eight years. He criticised the Union Minister for making hollow statements as he had failed to get any funds sanctioned to the city for the last eight years and there was no role for the Centre in the transformation of the city with ₹65,000 crore during the period.

He pointed out that 180 persons were killed in Gujarat in the collapse of a cable-bridge but the BRS had refrained from politiking on it. On the suggestions made by Mr. Kishan Reddy, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said the State Government had done everything possible much before the former visited the fire site in Nallagutta area of Secunderabad including opening of rehabilitation and health camps.

Stating that he was representing the area where the fire had taken place, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said he had more stakes with people there than anybody else. He sought to know from Mr. Kishan Reddy whether the people affected with the fire mishap were taken care of by the State Government or the Centre.