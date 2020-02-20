The MIM Karimnagar town unit has demanded that the TRS party high command remove Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Akbar Hussain for his anti-party activities and for indulging in corrupt practices while launching welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. Talking to newsmen here on Wednesday, MIM senior leader and former deputy Mayor Md Abbas Sami, MIM Karimnagar town general secretary Syed Barkat Ali alleged that Mr Akbar Hussain had betrayed the TRS party, which had nominated him to the Minorities Finance Corporation.

‘Supported Cong., BJP’

They alleged that Mr. Hussain supported the Congress in Karimnagar Assembly elections and the BJP in Parliament elections and was responsible for the defeat of TRS candidate B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Alleging that Mr Akbar Hussain had collected money from old Jama Masjid Imam by providing him with best Imam award from the State government, they also charged that Mr Akbar had recruited his own people in the Minorities Finance Corporation and provided loans and cars to the beneficiaries by collecting huge amount.

Public debate

They also dared Mr. Hussain to participate in a public debate on the allegations and prove his sincerity. The MIM leaders wanted him to fix date and venue and that they would participate in the debate and expose his irregularities. They also clarified that they contested only from 10 municipal wards in Karimnagar as part of friendly relations with TRS, besides winning from six divisions. One MIM rebel corporator was won, they said. MIM joint secretary Syed Moiz uddin Quadri, corporators Azar Dabeer, Ali Baba, Ferox Aqueel, Mohd Sharfuddin and others were also present.