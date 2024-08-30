Remove dangling cables immediately or face action: Telangana SPDCL CMD after three meetings

HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui has warned of action against cable operators and internet service providers in case they failed to immediately remove cables and other items dangling from the electric poles precariously.

Provided with time

According to the SPDCL officials, meetings were held with the representatives of cable operators and ISPs on July 27, August 7 and August 28 to tell them to remove their cables and others material hanging from the electric poles. In the August 7 meeting, operators were asked to take action to arrange cables according to regulations within a week on main roads and within two weeks on other roads.

Dangerous incidents observed

However, some cable operators and ISPs have not cooperated in the removal process despite agreements in meetings. In the Greater Hyderabad limits, many dangerous incidents occurred due to dangling cables, cable bundles and various telecom equipment hanging from the electric poles. General public and pedestrians faced problems due to lack of cable management.

The CMD of Southern Discom said several incidents of electric short circuits and power outages due to the dangling cables were observed. The extra physicalload on electric poles was also leading to bending of poles in some instances. Further, the electricity staff also faced difficulties in carrying out maintenance work on poles due to the dangling cables.

He stated that sufficient time was given to cable operators and internet providers to avoid inconvenience to users, their as well as power consumers. Yet, some cable operators and ISPs had not taken to removal of their dangling and unnecessary cables. In case the cable removal process was not completed as agreed upon, the staff of SPDCL would remove them, Mr. Faruqui asserted.

