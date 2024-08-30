GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remove dangling cables immediately or face action: Telangana SPDCL CMD after three meetings

Published - August 30, 2024 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Cable operators and internet service providers were instructed to remove cables dangling from electric poles, by Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL). The image is used for representative purposes only.

Cable operators and internet service providers were instructed to remove cables dangling from electric poles, by Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui has warned of action against cable operators and internet service providers in case they failed to immediately remove cables and other items dangling from the electric poles precariously.

Provided with time

According to the SPDCL officials, meetings were held with the representatives of cable operators and ISPs on July 27, August 7 and August 28 to tell them to remove their cables and others material hanging from the electric poles. In the August 7 meeting, operators were asked to take action to arrange cables according to regulations within a week on main roads and within two weeks on other roads.

Dangerous incidents observed

However, some cable operators and ISPs have not cooperated in the removal process despite agreements in meetings. In the Greater Hyderabad limits, many dangerous incidents occurred due to dangling cables, cable bundles and various telecom equipment hanging from the electric poles. General public and pedestrians faced problems due to lack of cable management.

The CMD of Southern Discom said several incidents of electric short circuits and power outages due to the dangling cables were observed. The extra physicalload on electric poles was also leading to bending of poles in some instances. Further, the electricity staff also faced difficulties in carrying out maintenance work on poles due to the dangling cables.

He stated that sufficient time was given to cable operators and internet providers to avoid inconvenience to users, their as well as power consumers. Yet, some cable operators and ISPs had not taken to removal of their dangling and unnecessary cables. In case the cable removal process was not completed as agreed upon, the staff of SPDCL would remove them, Mr. Faruqui asserted.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.