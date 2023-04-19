ADVERTISEMENT

Remove creamy layer and commence BC Census, urges VHR

April 19, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

V. Hanumantha Rao | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao has demanded that the Centre remove the creamy layer and commence the BC Census, which is pending for long.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that despite repeated appeals Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to respond. “The Gandhi family is committed to do justice to the backward sections in the society. It was the Congress party which has created reservations in IITs and IIMs. Rahul Gandhi has the idea of increasing reservations and we welcome it,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao, calling the party workers to take this thinking to villages.

Stating that there was a need to increase priority for BCs in the party and offer them positions to strengthen the Congress, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said only then the party would come to power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Ambedkar statue recently being handed over to him by the authorities, the Congress leader urged the government to accord permission to establish it on the route to High Court in the old city. He said that he had written letters to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Lok Sabha member Asadiddin Owaisi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US