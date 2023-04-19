HamberMenu
Remove creamy layer and commence BC Census, urges VHR

April 19, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
V. Hanumantha Rao

V. Hanumantha Rao | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao has demanded that the Centre remove the creamy layer and commence the BC Census, which is pending for long.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that despite repeated appeals Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to respond. “The Gandhi family is committed to do justice to the backward sections in the society. It was the Congress party which has created reservations in IITs and IIMs. Rahul Gandhi has the idea of increasing reservations and we welcome it,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao, calling the party workers to take this thinking to villages.

Stating that there was a need to increase priority for BCs in the party and offer them positions to strengthen the Congress, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said only then the party would come to power.

Referring to Ambedkar statue recently being handed over to him by the authorities, the Congress leader urged the government to accord permission to establish it on the route to High Court in the old city. He said that he had written letters to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Lok Sabha member Asadiddin Owaisi.

