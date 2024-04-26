Remove 4% quota for Muslims in TS: BJP

April 26, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to remove the 4% quota for Muslims in Telangana and ensure Backward Classes (BCs) are not denied their due share.

“Who has done injustice to BCs by adding Muslims in their quota list? Hasn’t the High Court already declared it unconstitutional? How can a party, which had imposed Emergency, talk about upholding the Constitution,” questioned State BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday.

At a press conference at the BJP office in Hyderabad, he charged that BCs have been ‘cheated’ by adding Muslim communities into their group and thus, have been denied their due share in political sphere, education and jobs by the Congress Governments.

Taking the GHMC example, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that out of the 50 seats reserved for BCs, 31 have been garnered by Muslims after MIM and BRS gave tickets to candidates from that community. “Is this not depriving the BCs of their fair representation in the elected body?” he asked.

‘Cong. based in Italy’

“We are a pucca local party, where as the Congress is based in Italy practising pseudo-secularism and appeasement politics. We have only strengthened the Constitution for the last 10 years and had never tried to dilute the same like the Congress has done over the years,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy saw a ‘conspiracy’ by the Congress to win elections at any cost, which has been spreading ‘disinformation’ about the saffron party trying to abolish the Constitution and reservation for weaker sections across the country.

“Have we removed reservations anywhere in the country? No one can do it. In fact, the Modi Government has made possible 10% for the economically weaker sections making it applicable for poor irrespective of religion or caste by making a constitutional amendment,” he affirmed.

It was the Modi Government which had refurbished the birthplace of B.R. Ambedkar and installed his portrait in the Parliament whereas the Congress Party had insulted him during his lifetime and later, he averred. While the BJP leader said there was “absolutely no chance” of Congress winning the election, the Minister charged that in case they manage do so, the country will be devastated with “influx of evil foreign forces, ultras, corrupt and religious zealots”.