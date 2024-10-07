Remodelled Secunderabad railway station to be ready by 2025-end: Kishan

Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that Secunderabad Railway station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore and the works are targeted to be completed by the end of 2025 while development works at Cherlapalli railway terminal works too are nearing completion.

Other major terminal stations in the twin cities, including Hyderabad and Kacheguda, will also be upgraded with modern infrastructure facilities. Telangana has witnessed a host of infrastructural developments pertaining to railways with 346 km of new lines, 383 km of double line, third line and fourth line have been laid in the last 10 years, he said.

Secunderabad station is also the second one after the New Delhi railway station in running the highest number of Vande Bharat Express services, informed the Minister during the flag-off ceremony of the bi-weekly Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama inaugural express trains at Secunderabad station in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP M. Anil Kumar Yadav, SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials.

The Minister pointed out that the train has been a long pending demand as it provides direct facility to the people of Hyderabad, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal in Telangana, and important places of Andhra Pradesh like Kurnool, Dhone and Guntakal towards Goa. Apart from Goa, the train also caters to people wishing to travel to cities of Karnataka like Ballari, Hospet, Hubbali, Dharwad, Londa etc.

Mr. Yadav appreciated railway authorities for the provision of a direct new train from Secunderabad to Goa and said that the people of the twin cities used to travel to Goa by road which was unsafe compared to rail travel.

As per schedule, Train No. 17039 Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama Express will run on Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 10.05 a.m. and reach the destination by 5.45 a.m.; while in the return direction, Train No. 17040 Vasco Da Gama-Secunderabad Express will run on Thursdays and Saturdays starting from 9 a.m. to reach the at 6.20 a.m., said a press release.