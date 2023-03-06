ADVERTISEMENT

Remand report says college faculty harassed, thrashed Sathwik

March 06, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The remand report submitted by the Narsingi police of Cyberabad to the court revealed that Nagula Sathwik, 16, a first year Intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya College in Narsingi died allegedly due to the harassment and thrashings of the faculty.

It revealed that even hours before his suicide, he was allegedly tortured by admin principal Akalanakam Narsimha Chary alias Acharya, 57, and principal Tuyyaguru Siva Ramakrishna Reddy, 64, during the evening study hours.

His family met him on the evening of March 1 and he shared with them that he was being harassed and humiliated in the college and hostel. He even told them that he did not wish to stay at the hostel. However, they asked him to just focus on studies and prepare well for the exam.

It has now been revealed in the remand report that he was harassed and tortured after his family left. He was found hanging in his classroom that night around 10.30 pm. 

Sathwik slipped into depression due to the constant harassment and pressure by the college management, who branded him as a ‘failure’ and kept thrashing him.

The Cyberabad Police arrested four accused in the suicide case, including the admin principal, principal, hostel warden Kandaraboina Naresh, 30, and Vontela Shoban Babu, 43, the vice principal, on March 3 after their names and their harassment was mentioned by the student in a suicide note.

