Remand prisoner commits suicide
A remand prisoner committed suicide by hanging at the district jail of Sangareddy located in Kandi mandal headquarters. The incident took place on Monday.
According to jail superintendent D. Bharath, one T. Bhanuchandar (24) from Warangal was remanded to jail on January 24 and cases were registered against him under Section 306 and 498 (A) of IPC. In the morning he had committed suicide with bedsheet in the washroom. He has also left a suicide note in which he had explained the reasons for taking the extreme step. Police registered a case and are investigating.
(Roshini -Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)
