Remaining SSC exams from June 8

Hyderabad

22 May 2020 21:39 IST

Following HC clearance government to set up 2005 additional exam centres apart from 2530 existing centres

The remaining papers of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be held from June 8 to July 5, according to the new schedule announced by the government.

As per the original schedule the SSC exams started on March 19 but they were postponed after three papers were conducted in view of the lockdown. The remaining 8 papers will be now conducted after the High Court gave its clearance a few days ago.

A statement from the government said that 2005 additional centres are being readied in addition to the 2,530 centres where the exams were held before the lockdown. Information on new centres will be given to students in a few days. “We are ensuring that all these new centres are within half a kilometer range of the previous exam centre of the students,” Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

She said an additional 26,422 employees are being mobilised for the smooth conduct of the exam keeping in view all the safety measures. Only one student will be allowed per bench and students will be admitted into the exam hall one hour before the scheduled time. RTC buses will also be arranged for the convenience of exam takers.

As per the directions of the High Court, officials have ensured that at least two days gap between each exam. Moreover, all the teachers on the invigilation duty will be wearing masks, using sanitisers and gloves during the exam time.

As per the new schedule, Social Studies Paper-1 will be held on June 8, English Paper-II on June 11, Maths Paper-1 on June 14, Maths Paper-II on June 17, Science Paper-1 (Physical Sciences) on June 20, Science Paper-II (Biological Sciences) on June 23, Social Studies Paper-1 on June 26 and Social Studies Paper-II on June 29.

Oriental Main Language Paper-I (Arabic and Sanskrit) will be held on July 2 and Oriental Main Language Paper-II (Arabic and Sanskrit) and Vocational Course (Theory) on July 5. All the exams will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.