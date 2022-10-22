Relocation of two villages out of Kawal Tiger Reserve begins

Compensation cheques for ₹15 lakh each given to villagers of Maisampet and Rampur

Minister A.Indrakaran Reddy giving away a compensation cheque to a villager for moving out of the core area of Kawal Tiger Reserve under the Project Tiger.

The process for relocation of two villages from the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve has begun, with compensation cheques handed over to the villagers on Friday.

Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy kicked off the process by handing over the cheques for ₹15 lakh each to the villagers of Maisampet and Rampur, who opted for monetary compensation against rehabilitation, at Nirmal.

The villagers have voluntarily opted to move out of the villages five to seven years ago, when the compensation package announced by the National Tiger Conservation Authority was ₹10 lakh per family, as part of Project Tiger.

Adult children in the family were each considered a separate family, making the compensation too handsome to reject.

However, the scheme encountered several bureaucratic hurdles eventually, with the State government delaying the grant of its 40% share of the compensation. Eventually, the package has been revised by NTCA to ₹15 lakh each.

A total 142 villagers will now move outside the reserve, which is hoped to pave way for other villages in the core area too to opt for the scheme.

Two options were given to the villagers, either to accept the cheques for ₹15 lakh per family without rehabilitation, or rehabilitation in a colony outside the tiger reserve with agricultural land procurement and development, settlement of rights, homestead land and house construction, incentives, and provision of community facilities.

Of the total 142 beneficiary units, 94 opted for rehabilitation package, while 48 opted for monetary compensation, a statement from the Forest Department informed.

A rehabilitation site of 112 hectares has been denotified in Khanapur reserve forest, of which five hectares has been allotted for house sites, and 107 hectares is set apart for agricultural purpose -- 2 acres and 30 kuntas for each family.

A budget of ₹14.2 crore has been provided for rehabilitation under the Project Tiger, borne in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the State, while ₹7.2 crore has been provided under CAMPA for those opting for monetary compensation.

Relocation of villages has been mooted under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, in order to create inviolate space for the big cats and other wildlife.

NTCA had issued initial guidelines for the scheme in 2008, and additional guidelines in 2021. The State government constituted State-level monitoring committee and district-level implementation committee in 2015, following which the 142 families from the two villages were identified for the first ever relocation in the history of Telangana as well as the joint State.

Handing over the compensation cheques, Mr.Indrakaran Reddy said completion of the Sadarmatt barrage in Mamda mandal of Nirmal district will ensure irrigation of two crops for the rehabilitated villages. He hoped more villages will opt to move out of the core area, which has a total 39 habitations within. Fifteen of the habitations have been placed under high priority.