Religious preachers from six countries

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Islamic preachers not only from Indonesia and Vietnam but Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia and Taiwan were traced in the drive against infection of persons by coronavirus.

Asked about the 10 visitors from Indonesia who tested positive in Karimnagar and another group from Vietnam that was traced in Nalgonda, Mr. Rao told a press conference that 67 preachers of Islam had come from half-a-dozen countries ahead of Shab-e-Meraj on Monday. They were not illegal entrants but came with valid visas. They were all under observation.

Defending their visit, Mr. Rao said they did no wrong and will return home after their job was over. The police were trying to trace out everyone they came in contact in a bid to ensure that the infection did not spread. It was found that the diver of the auto rickshaw by which they travelled from Ramagundam to Karimnagar after disembarking a train was free of infection. Efforts were on to identify if the visitors stopped over for refreshments while travelling by auto rickshaw.