Telangana

Religious leader and former Urdu Academy Chairman passes away

Religious leader and former Telangana State Urdu Academy Chairman Mohammed Rahimuddin Ansari passed away on Tuesday. He was 70.

Mr Ansari was also the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen-backed Muslim panel United Muslim Forum. He was also the Mohtamim of the noted Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Hyderabad in Shivrampally and served as member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condoled his death and remembered him as a person who was always concerned about the justice and development of the Muslim community.


