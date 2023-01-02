Religious fervour marks Vaikunta Ekadasi

January 02, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi — 11th day of first half of Pushya Masam as per Telugu almanac — was observed across the State on Monday with offering prayers from the wee hours in temples mostly.

Devotees believe that having Uttra Dwara Darshanam — seeing the God after entering the temple from the North entrance — will help them face good the entire year. From common man to political leaders, all prefer to have a darshan in the wee hours, if that was not possible, they try to have darshan at least in the day.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao visited the Venkateswara temple at Siddipet in the wee hours and offered special prayers. He had offered a golden crown to the presiding deity — Lord Venkateswara — on the occasion.

Minister for Welfare Koppula Eshwar offered special prayers along with family members at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao and Rajya Sabha Member V. Ravichandra have visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.

Venkateswara temple at Vaikunthapuram in Sangareddy attracted large number of devotees and the the queue of devotees could be seen for a long distance from the early hours. A large number of devotees are expected to continue to line up at the temple till late in the evening.

At Yedupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple in Papannapet mandal of Medak district Swamy Madhavananda Saraswathi offered special prayers.