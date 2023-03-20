Relief to OA consumers as ERC fixes AS at ₹0.39 per unit for H1 of 2023-24

March 20, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a major relief to the open access energy consumers, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has determined the additional surcharge for the first half of 2023-24 — from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023 — at ₹0.39 per unit against ₹9.86 per unit claimed by the two power distribution companies (Discoms).

In its order issued in the matter, the Commission stated on Monday that the net stranded charges recoverable from the open access consumers were assessed at ₹8.29 crore against ₹210.2 crore claimed by the Discoms. It has, however, approved the open access sales (purchases by consumers) projected at 213.29 million units as claimed by the Discoms.

Stakeholders (open access consumers) who have participated in the public hearing and submitted written objections contented that the additional surcharge proposed (₹9.86 per unit) by the Discoms was much higher than the average cost of supply (₹7.06 per unit).

It has also determined the stranded capacity due to open access by a section of consumer at 64.87 megawatt against the capacity of 78.1 MW claimed by Discoms.

The Commission has directed the Discoms to reflect the stranded capacity after netting off short-term purchases, if any, in the corresponding time block and also to reflect the distribution charges for only high-tension (HT) network in their future additional surcharge filings.