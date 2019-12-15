Relief given to kin of drowned FBOs

State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha on Saturday called upon the families of forest beat officers B. Suresh and Balakrishna who had drowned in Pranahita river near Gudem in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on December 1.

She distributed cheques worth ₹ 1 lakh to each of the families at Kagaznagar town. According to District Forest Officer Laxman Ranjeet Naik, the money was pooled in by the staff as immediate relief to the family of the deceased.

The PCCF met the wife of Suresh at the hospital in Kagaznagar where she delivered a baby a few days back and met Balakrishna’s family at his residence at Chintaguda.