Reliance scholarships for undergraduate students

September 07, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

The Reliance Foundation Scholarships programme has opened applications to award 5,000 undergraduate scholarships for the academic year 2023-24.

Applications are open until 15 October 2023 to all first-year regular undergraduate students across all branches of study. Students are selected based on a merit-cum-means criteria for undergraduate college education, to continue their studies without financial burden, said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

The selected scholars will get a grant of up to ₹2 lakh for the entire course of study. The scholars will also get to be a part of an enabling support system that equips them with skills for holistic development and a vibrant alumni network. More details can be had on: www.reliancefoundation.org