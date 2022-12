January 01, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former minister and Congress senior leader K. Jana Reddy urged the State government to release the arrested youth Congress leaders.

Mr. Jana Redy visited the Gosha Mahal police station on Saturday evening and met the Youth Congress activists who were arrested by the police.

The Youth Congress leaders are on agitation path in support of the unemployed, demanding that the government make certain amendments in police recruitment stating that this would benefit the youth of the State.