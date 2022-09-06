Release white paper on State finances

Hold Assembly for 20 days: Bhatti Vikramarka

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 19:27 IST

Telangana Congress legislators Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Jeevan Reddy and Sridhar Babu on the Assembly premises in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded the State government to release a white paper on the State Finances.

In an interaction with media persons after the first day of Assembly sessions on Tuesday, Mr. Vikramarka said that it was not right on the part of government to decide to hold Assembly sessions only for two days when the Opposition party demanded it for 20 days.

“At the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting we have demanded that the government hold the Assembly session for 20 days. Instead, the government said that it would increase the working hours. There are several issues — like crop loss by farmers, podu lands, unemployment, health issues being faced by students in hostels due to improper food supply, lack of facilities in hostels, students not getting text books even after three months of academic year commenced — that need to be discussed in the Assembly. We have asked the government why the Congress leaders were arrested when they tried to visit Kaleshwaram,” Mr. Vikramarka said.

Stating that both Centre and State are contradicting each other about the funds being released, the CLP leader demanded release of a white paper on the issue.

Coming down heavily against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the CLP leader accused that he was speaking whatever he wants without verifying the facts. He said that it was only the Congress and Communists that got freedom for the people of Telangana from Nizams.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vikramarka met the TPCC president at CLP Office and held discussions about the issues that need to be raised in the Assembly.

