‘Release white paper on employment’

March 07, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister Ponnala Lakshamiah has demanded that the government release a white paper on the employment provided by private sector in the State since formation of Telangana.

“Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao is trying to mesmerise people with his words. He has promised offering employment for about 71 lakh people. What happened to that?” asked Mr. Lakshmaiah while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday along with Kisan Cell national vice president M. Kodanda Reddy and Youth Congress leader Sama Rammohan Reddy. He said that all the progress that had been taking place in the State was the result of seeds sown by the Congress.

Referring to the comments by the Minister that Nizamsagar was full of water, Mr Laksmaiah, who was irrigation minister in the previous government, wondered how the Godavari water from Kaleshwaram reached Nizamsagar without completion of canal network. He said that several reservoirs were without water and getting dry.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy objected to the comments made by BRS leaders that the Congress had played no role in the irrigation and IT of the State. “It was the Congress which had initiated free power to farm sector. We have also paved the way for technology that is now in use. We do have the history of nationalisation of banks despite objection in the cabinet,” said Mr. Kodanda Reddy.

