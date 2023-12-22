GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release White Paper on Congress govt’s future plans for TS: Dasoju Sravan

December 22, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, on Friday, asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to release a White Paper outlining the Congress government’s future development plans for Telangana and welfare of its communities.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Sravan questioned the need on spending crores of rupees on Assembly sessions to release White Papers aimed at defaming the previous BRS government. “If the intention of the Congress government behind releasing the White Papers was to create awareness among people, then press conferences and the release of relevant documents could have achieved the same level of public awareness,” he said.

He said immediately after the announcement of election results, the BRS party had committed to work as a constructive Opposition, pledging support to implement the promises made by the Congress during the elections. However, Mr. Sravan accused the Congress of engaging in divisive politics by releasing White Papers with misleading information, targeting the previous KCR-led government.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on future development plans rather than engaging in politically charged activities. He criticised the government’s approach to debt discussions, urging a balanced view that also considers the assets created by the previous administration under KCR’s leadership. He urged the current government to recognize the achievements and public wealth accumulated during KCR’s tenure. He warned that the current approach might deter future industrial investments in the State.

He alleged that the Congress government, in the name of White Papers, tried to glorify the regimes of united Andhra Pradesh when Telangana was subjected to injustices and discrimination. “All your White Papers are just anti-Telangana and pro-Andhra. They were created by Andhra intellectuals to create a false impression that everything was good before Telangana’s formation,” he alleged.

Mr. Sravan called for a shift in administrative priorities, citing concerns about halted projects such as Dharani, Raidurgam-Airport Metro project, and pharma city. He urged the Chief Minister to align administrative decisions with the promises made during the election campaign, particularly focusing on unemployment benefits.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.