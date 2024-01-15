Release water from Ramanpad to protect standing crops: Jupally

January 15, 2024 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Excise and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao has instructed the irrigation authorities to release water from Ramanpad project to protect the standing Kharif paddy crops, which requires one last wetting.

The Minister visited the Ramanpad project on Sunday after a group of farmers of the Jurala project ayacut met him and explained about the need of water for one wetting to get good harvest. He inquired with the irrigation officials about the availability of water so that one wetting was ensured for the Kharif crop and drinking water needs were met in the coming summer season.

Water from Jurala Left Canal-Ramanpad-Gopaldinne reservoir would serve the ayacut in Amarachinta, Atmakur, Madanapuram, Kothakota, Pebbair, Srirangapuram, Veepanagandla and Chinnambavi mandals. Water drawn from Jurala through Bhima Lift Irrigation Project could be given to the ayacut in Kothakota, Srirangapuram, Veepanagandla, Chinnampalli and Pentlapalli mandals, the officials told him.