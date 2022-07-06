Release salaries for Imams: BJP

July 06, 2022 20:45 IST

The BJP Minority Morcha appealed to the State government to immediately release the pending salaries of Imams belonging to about 10,000 masjids for the last six months, especially with Bakrid round the corner.

State president Afsar Pasha told a press conference on Wednesday that the government was yet to get details of the survey done on Wakf properties and demanded an explanation for the same as also for keeping the posts of the minority committee chairman vacant.

He charged that the Minority Finance Corporation has not been issuing loans to eligible beneficiaries and said that the government should allow applications for scholarships to students to be issued anytime similar to SC/STs.