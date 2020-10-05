Release pending bills, ZP members urge Collector

‘Many sarpanches paid their own money to complete works’

The members of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) urged Collector M. Hanumantha Rao to see that pending of bills of dumpyards, graveyards and drying platforms were cleared.

The general body meeting of the ZP held here on Monday was presided over by chairperson P. Manjushree and attended by Mr. Hanumantha Rao and others. None of the MLAs attended the meeting while Finance Minister T Harish Rao could not attend due to the scheduled virtual meeting on GST with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

“We are happy that the district is in the first place in completing the construction of graveyards and dumpyards in the State. Many sarpanches paid the amount from their pockets as they were promised that they will get the amount. Some sapranches even pawned their household gold jewellery to complete these works. Please see to it that their dues are paid immediately,” said the members.

Responding to their request, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that the amount of ₹ 30 crore was yet to be released by the government and the issue was in the notice of Mr. Harish Rao.

The members expressed serious displeasure over the poor response from the medical department, stating that despite repeated calls there was no proper response from the concerned doctors. While explaining that due to additional burden on doctors and other medical staff they are unable to respond in time, the Collector directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) and others officials to see that this is not repeated again.

Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Prabhakar and others pointed to the repeated pollution of tanks and death of several fish in tanks at Jinnaram and Gummadidala. They said that despite proper reporting from the field level there was no action from the higher authorities. The Collector has asked the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to submit the report copies to him as well.

Responding to the concern expressed by some members from Narayanakhed and Andol areas that there was no supply of Mission Bagiratha water and some overhead tanks are leaking, the Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials said that water supply will be ensured by the end of this month.