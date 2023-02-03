ADVERTISEMENT

Release loans for women’s groups: BJP

February 03, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

BJP leader threatens to hold dharna, fast unto death

The Hindu Bureau

(Photo available by KV Ramana)

BJP leader KV Ramana Reddy on Friday demanded that the State government release pending loans to women’s groups and said that he would organise a massive dharna on Monday if the government failed to address the issue within two days. He also said that relay fast would be taken up from Monday and threatened to start a fast-unto-death protest on February 10 if the government failed to respond. Mr. Ramana Reddy was addressing a huge gathering of women at the district headquarters town. A rally was also taken out with a large number of women from Gunj to Nizamsagar Chowrasta participating in it.

