‘Release fee reimbursement bills’

March 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress senior leader and MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressed an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to release pending fee reimbursement bills immediately stating that students are suffering a lot due to non-release of funds. He said that funds to the tune of ₹5,000 crore was pending with the government.

“Government is not releasing funds related to the fee reimbursement to students for the last few years, thereby causing inconvenience to them. Managements of educational institutes are forcing students to pay pending fee from their pockets due to non release of amount by the government. The college managements are also not issuing certificates for the same reason. Those who completed their education were unable to apply for jobs as the certificates were not received. Hence, I request the Chief Minister to release the funds immediately and come to the rescue of students,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy in his letter.