Release arrested NSUI, Youth Congress leaders: Revanth Reddy

April 05, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the government release the arrested NSUI and Youth Congress leaders who were arrested on Monday for protesting over the leak of SSC question papers.

“The ruling in the State has been left to its fate. Even while inquiry was on in the leak of TSPSC question papers, SSC question papers were leaked. This shows the prevailing conditions in the State. Lives of lakhs of students and the unemployed are at stake. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no right to continue in his position. Let us cancel the KCR government,” said Mr. Revanth in a tweet on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shivasena Reddy, Youth Congress president, who was arrested and kept in jail for protesting over the leak of SSC questions papers, said that leak of another SSC question paper points out at the negligence of duties in the government. He has, from the jail, called upon the party workers to cordon off MLAs’ houses as part of protest.

TPCC senior leader Ponnala Laksmaiah warned that Jail Bharo programme would be taken up if the government fails to conduct the remaining SSC examinations. He had found fault in the arrest of NSUI and Youth Congress leaders for protesting over the question paper leak, stating that this has exhibited the failure of the government. He has wondered why there was so much negligence on the issues related to students and unemployed.