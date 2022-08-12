Release ₹4,000-cr. interest arrears to SHGs: Bandi

Special Correspondent
August 12, 2022 20:56 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay requested that the State government release ₹4,000 crore interest arrears due to be paid to women self-help groups under Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) on the occasion of “Raksha Bandhan”.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, Mr. Sanjay said at a time when womenfolk across the country were celebrating the Rakhi Pournami festival self-help group women belonging to DWCRA were in deep distress due to the lack of support from the State government. “In the last eight years of indifferent Telangana Rashtra Samithi regime, the DWCRA groups were totally paralysed putting the women members to untold miseries,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay pointed out that there were in all 3,99,120 women self-help groups under Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), comprising 43,29,058 members. Under Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), there were, in all, 1,81,225 members.

“These women groups have been waiting for funds from the State government, but it has not been releasing them on time, resulting in severe distress to them. Many women members had taken bank loans hoping to get interest rebate from the government, but there has been no response from the Centre,” he said.

“Though the State government claimed to have earmarked ₹3,000 crore towards interest payment to women groups in 2021-22, it has not released the same. Similarly, in the present financial year 2022-23, the government allotted ₹1,250 crore, but so far, not a penny has been released,” he said.

“Due to the indifferent attitude of the State government in releasing the interest arrears on time every month, the bank authorities are declaring self-help groups defaulters,” he said and urged the CM to release the dues at least on the festival day.

