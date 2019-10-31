Relatives of dengue victims totally devastated

The weeping has never really stopped in the Gudimalla family of Mancherial district headquarters town since October 16, the day on which its earning member Rajagattu died of suspected dengue infection, at the age of 30. Three others, including his maternal grandfather Eda Lingaiah, who lives a few houses away in the Sri Sri Nagar Chunnambatti Colony, died during the next fortnight.

The dance of death continued with Rajagattu’s five-year-old daughter Sri Varshini succumbing to suspected dengue infection on October 24. The death of her mother Sona, also due to suspected dengue infection in a hospital in Hyderabad on October 30, has torn the family apart within a matter of a fortnight.

The only surviving member is a two-day-old baby boy, who Sona delivered before breathing her last, and he has been handed over to a local hospital for being cared for until he can be taken home. “He has been put in the hospital as none of us can spare time at least now as we are busy performing the last rites,” pointed out Sona’s aunt Eda Shashikala.

The nearly 30 relatives of the family who live in a row in the same colony by the side of the Mancherial-Chennur road wept and wailed inconsolably near Sona’s body which arrived from Hyderabad in the small hours. The friends of the family, which includes a former councillor of the locality Sudamalla Hari Krishna, handed over ₹ 20,000 to a young family member as a measure of some succour.

Ms. Shashikala narrated the story behind the deaths, three of which had the plunging platelet count and getting treatment in private hospitals as a commonality. “After suffering from vomiting, stomach ache and fever for two days Rajagattu went into coma with platelet count falling to dangerous level and finally dying at Karimnagar hospital,” she recalled.

Old Lingaiah was a diabetic and had high BP and fever when he got a check up done at Singareni Area Hospital but eventually died on October 20, Shashikala recalled. “He could have died of old age,” she opined.

“Five-year-old Sri Varshini also ran fever and was treated at a private hospital where her platelet count was found to have nose dived. She was also given homeopathic medicines but did not survive beyond October 27,” Shashikala added.

The pregnant Sona, who was also treated in a private hospital was rushed to Hyderabad with her platelet count was found to be abysmally low. Doctors in the private hospital got the baby boy delivered to save his life apparently finding the condition of the patient to be precarious.

“This family needs help desperately,” Sona’s aunt wept failing to control her grief. “It is my sincere appeal to the government to take care of the dengue situation as poor families like this cannot afford the treatment,” she demanded.