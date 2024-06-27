ADVERTISEMENT

Rejig of inspectors in Cyberabad police commissionerate

Published - June 27, 2024 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

  

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty on Thursday issued orders transferring 18 inspectors in the commissionerate.

As per the orders, station house officers (SHOs) S. Bharath Kumar (WPS IT Corridor), D. Krishna Mohan (Kukatpally), G. Mallesh (Madhapur), M. Laxma Reddy (Chevella) and P. Madhu (Mailardevpally) will be assuming new positions as SHOs at Suraram, Madhapur, Jeedimetla, WPS IT Corridor and Cyber Crime Police Station respectively. Jeedimetla SHO P. Srinivasa Rao has been transferred to Cyber Crime Police Station.

Meanwhile, Kothapally Muthu (CI Cell) and P. Narender (special branch) will take over as SHOs at Kukatpally and Mailardevpally. 

Detective inspectors (DIs) Andol Nagaraju (Shankarpally and Mokila), D. Vijay Naik (Jeedimetla) and G. Ramesh Naidu (Madhapur) will be transferred to DI positions at Alwal Traffic Police Station, Madhapur and Chevella respectively.

The order also transfers Kethuri Narsimha (CCS, Medchal Zone) to SHO, Shadnagar; Kocherla Ravi (SOT, Medchal Zone) to DI, Attapur; and Golla Thimappa (DI, Mailardevpally) to CCS, Medchal Zone. 

B. Nagendra Babu (SHO, Rajendranagar) and K. Prathap Lingam (SHO, Shadnagar) will take charge in the special branch and at the commissioner’s office.

