Rejection of Hyd. Metro Phase-II is nothing but discrimination against TS: KTR

March 28, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has raised objection to the decision of the BJP Government at the Centre to reject the proposal of Hyderabad Metro Phase-II and addressed a letter to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to reconsider the Centre’s decision.

Reacting to reports that the Centre had declined to approve the extension of Metro Rail facility from Lakdikapul to BHEL and Nagole to L.B. Nagar on the grounds of feasibility, the Minister said it was strange that the Centre which had sanctioned Metro projects to many cities with less traffic had felt that Hyderabad would not qualify for a Metro Rail project extension.

The Union Ministry, in its response to the Telangana Government letter to extend financial assistance to the Hyderabad Metro Phase- II project, said: “The PHPDT (Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic) and ridership is very less and does not justify Metro Rail project at this juncture”.

Without mincing words, Mr. Rama Rao said it was nothing but discrimination against Telangana. “In case the traffic of Hyderabad’s high density corridors do not qualify for a Metro Rail project, I wonder how a number of small cities of Uttar Pradesh such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Prayag Raj, Meerut and cities located in some of their favoured States get qualified. It is nothing but Centre’s step-motherly treatment to Hyderabad and Telangana”, the Minister said.

He pointed out that his repeated attempts to meet the Union Minister to explain the importance of Hyderabad Metro Phase-II went in vain. “Given your professional background, I was of the hope that you would ensure fair and objective treatment to our infrastructure development proposals without any bias or prejudice”, the Telangana Minister wrote in his letter to Mr. Puri.

Stating that the State Government was more than willing to clarify any doubts that the Centre had on the project, the Minister again requested for an appointment of the Union Minister. “Nevertheless, I would again urge you to get the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project proposal examined dispassionately on the merits of detailed project report and have it approved at an early date”, he said.