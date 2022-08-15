Reject TRS ‘buying’ Congress leaders in Munugode: Revanth

A. Revanth Reddy appeals to Congress leaders in Munugode not to succumb to pressures of the TRS.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is going on yet another spree of buying Congress leaders, showcasing his fear of losing the Munugode bypoll and loss of confidence in his administration.

In a message here, Mr. Reddy said the TRS had turned Telangana into a political defection factory buying people’s representatives with money and threats during the bypolls. The CM remembers the opposition party sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs and other leaders only during the bypolls and buys them like cattle with the ill-gotten money.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the Congress leaders who were being lured by the TRS not to make a historic blunder when the Congress was about to return to power in 2024 in Telangana. This was the right time to reject the undemocratic practices of KCR and by getting lured with money or threats would be a great injustice to the people of Telangana who wanted to defeat KCR, he claimed.

The PCC president challenged the Chief Minister to seek votes based on his administration and the development and social welfare programmes he was harping on for years. People would respect him for seeking votes on the development plank rather than depending on buying leaders with money or threatening them with police cases.

However, Mr. Reddy is hopeful that people of Nalgonda, known for their political consciousness and fighting spirit, would reject KCR’s brand of politics. Nalgonda had given birth to fighters like Dharma Bhiksham, Mallu Swarajyam and Palvai Goverdhan Reddy and their fighting spirit continued even now, he said warning the TRS would be taught a lesson for polluting politics.

Mr. Reddy said he would tour the Munugode constituency from August 20, which was also the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. “We will fight against the tyranny of the TRS rule and the BJP at the Centre. This is an opportunity to show them their place for dishonoring the poll promises and dividing people in the name of religion and castes,” he said.