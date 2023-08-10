August 10, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - NIZAMABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Information Technology (IT) Minister K. T. Rama Rao called upon the people to teach a lesson to both the national parties — BJP and Congress — in the forthcoming elections as they did nothing for Telangana. He said that the leaders of these parties could not take any decisions without permission from Delhi whereas the BRS has its bosses at gallis (streets).

Mr. Rama Rao entered into election mode soon after commencing his address at the public meeting held at the district headquarters on Wednesday after inaugurating IT Hub, NAC and Municipal office.

“Do not get confused with those who come and seek votes. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has addressed the problems of all sections in the society. The leaders of both these parties cannot take any decision without permission from their leaders at New Delhi. But we, the BRS, can take decision instantly and implement them. Think about this and take a decision,” Mr. Rama Rao appealed to the public, particularly women, while addressing the public meeting.

Objecting to the criticism against the Chief Minister by both Congress and BJP leaders, the Minister said they should have some culture. “The BJP MP D. Arvind could not attend today’s programme as there was no contribution from the Centre in development works. The people of Nizamabad have decided to defeat him. Another leader TPCC president Revnath Reddy was caught redhanded with ₹50 lakh and lodged in jail,” said Mr. Rama Rao.

“The BJP is trying to create rift among the Hindus and Muslims to get votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised ₹15 lakh in each Jan Dhan accounts but nothing transpired. Similarly, 2 crore jobs a year had become an unfulfilled promise,” said the Minister and urged the people to teach a lesson to Mr. Modi by making that party (BJP) to lose deposits in elections.

Referring to the Congress, Mr. Rama Rao warned the public not to fall in their trap, stating it was in power for five decades but failed to take up development works and is responsible for the present conditions.