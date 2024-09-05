Reinstate social welfare school teachers removed from service: Harish Rao

Former Minister T. Harish Rao has urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reinstate the part-time teachers and lecturers whose services were suspended by the government recently.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the government’s decision to abruptly dismiss 6,200 part-time teachers and lecturers from social welfare schools just before Teachers’ Day was shocking. He said the move had caused immense hardship for those individuals and their families.

Condemning the move, he said the educators were not paid for three months, and instead of addressing their rightful demand for salaries, they have been let go. “How is it fair to punish those who simply seek what is owed to them?”.

He said firing teachers in the middle of the academic year will have severe consequences not just for them, but also for the students as well. With their education disrupted, students were left to bear the brunt. The anguish being faced by these dismissed educators and their families is simply unbearable.

He said previous BRS government had ensured that SC, ST, and minority students in these schools had access to IIT and NIT coaching. “By dismissing the teachers who provided this vital coaching, your government is denying students the opportunities they deserve,” he said and demanded that the government immediately reinstate them.