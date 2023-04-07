Rehabilitation eludes Bistiwada evictees languishing on streets

April 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Women of different age groups surround visitors to the Bistiwada locality in AC Guards, in expectation of any good news. They, along with families, were evicted by civic authorities over a month-and-a-half ago from the plot now demarcated as Rajiv Gandhi Play Ground, where they had lived for years.

It was on February 14 that the GHMC, following high court orders, demolished the shanties of about 35 families living on the site, turning them homeless. While the evictees claim that they are descendants of the African Cavalry Guards who had been allotted plots there by the Nizam, the GHMC asserts that it was a site earmarked for a playground.

“We do odd jobs to eke out a living. What we need is a roof over our heads. Yesterday, it rained hailstones, yet we had nowhere to take shelter,” said Bilkis. Women are forced to bathe and relieve themselves on the roadside, while children are at the risk of being run over by speeding vehicles. “I wear lungi and t-shirt to take bath on the roadside,” says Fathima Bi, mother of three children.

Since the news about their eviction was shared widely across platforms, threats too have increased. “We have been threatened by politically affiliated goons to clear the area, or be prepared to be forcibly removed after Ramzan. They are asking residents and local establishments not to entertain us,” shared Syed Chand Ali, another evictee.

Activists working on housing and tenurial rights said that of the two community halls in the vicinity, one is occupied by police and the other does not have toilets.

“Housing may come later, but they need to be shifted immediately to a safer location. Children’s education has been affected due to this eviction. Some lost their entitlements such as Aadhaar and ration card, which should be provided immediately,” says Sanjeev, an activist.

Since the news of their life on streets went viral on various platforms, they have been benefiting somewhat from people’s generosity.

Even while they were speaking with The Hindu, a passer-by pressed a few ₹500 notes into the palm of one of the women, Shama, asking her to buy food for all.

Khalida Parveen from Amoomat Society organises Iftar for the families, and Helping Hands Foundation (HHF) has begun a drive for offering monetary help to the families for three months.

“We have received liberal donations and are going to offer monthly purses to the families based on their size and socio economic status,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari from HHF.

As per their survey, the evictees include 10 widows, each with over three children. They will be given ₹5,000 a month. Others will be given ₹3000-5000 a month.

Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj has offered the destitute families food rations for the Ramzan month. He reportedly promised them that he would try to secure houses for them under the State government’s double-bedroom housing scheme. None from the government, however, has visited them so far.