Regulation of speed on Bharatnagar RoB suggested

HYDERABAD

19 February 2020 00:48 IST

After the car accident on Rail Over Bridge (RoB) at Bharatnagar, Cyberabad Traffic Police along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are going to take measures to regulate speed of vehicles. Police said that some minor accidents were reported on the bridge in the past few months.

Studs (which are embedded in road), rubber rumble strips, sign boards indicating speed limit, and others would be placed on and alongside the bridge in the coming days. With three lanes on each side, the RoB is one of the widest bridges in Hyderabad. People tend to gain speed as they ascend the bridge, more so when traffic is relaxed. The traffic police said that over-speeding and jumping lanes are two primary reasons for accidents there.

The accident which occurred on Monday night is suspected to have happened due to rash and negligent driving.

Advertising

Advertising

Cyberabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.M. Vijay Kumar said that he, along with GHMC engineers visited the RoB. “I have suggested speed calming measures to be taken, such as placing studs,” Mr Kumar said.

While rubber speed breakers too were suggested to be placed, its impact would be examined as traffic tends to increase during peak hours.