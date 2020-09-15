Regulated crop pattern figures in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad

15 September 2020 20:15 IST

Centre promises to help all States promote agriculture

Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy has asked the Central government if it was aware of the input support given to farmers by the Telangana government and the recent regulated cropping pattern adopted from this season and whether similar schemes can be adopted across the country to improve farmers’ income.

Mr. Reddy, who spoke in the Question Hour, said the innovative schemes introduced by the Telangana government had led to increase of 98% in area under paddy cultivation, maize by 95% and cotton cultivation by 78% and wanted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar whether the Central government was planning to adopt similar programme to improve cultivation.

The agriculture extension officers in Telangana were advising the farmers on the crop pattern and better cultivation methods that would result in 25 to 30% increase in the income, the MP said and suggested that similar methods be adopted elsewhere.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Tomar said the Telangana government has adopted regulated crops from this season and so far only pulse crop has been harvested. He said the Centre would support all the States to increase crop cultivation and production, according to a press release.