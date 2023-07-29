HamberMenu
‘Regularise services’: JAC submits memorandum to Sabitha

July 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Assistant Professors working on contract in 12 universities appealed to Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy to regularise their services.

They informed the Minister that about 1,500 Assistant Professors have been working in various universities and working for the past two to three decades. They have urged the Minister to regularise their services. The Minister has assured to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Those who met the Minister included JAC Chairman Parashuram, B. Niranjan, Dattahari and Venkateshwarlu.

