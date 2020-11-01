Telangana

Regularise Sada Bainama transactions: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered regularisation of sale and purchase of agricultural lands on plain paper (Sada Bainama) in villages that were merged with municipalities and corporations free of cost.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to pass orders giving a week to apply for regularisation.

The decision was taken after public representatives from erstwhile Warangal had made the plea seeking regularisation of Sada Bainama lands in Warangal municipal corporation areas, said a release.

