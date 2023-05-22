ADVERTISEMENT

Regularisation of services of junior panchayat secretaries

May 22, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to regularise the services of junior panchayat secretaries who were on strike since April 28 demanding regularisation.

A decision to the effect was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with a direction to the Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania to finalise the guidelines for the process.

A release of the CMO said Mr. Rao ordered constitution of district level committees headed by Collectors to assess the performance of junior panchayat secretaries. The panels will include Additional Collectors (Local Bodies), District Forest Officers and Superintendents of Police or his subordinates. At the State-level, the reports will be monitored by Secretary rank officials or heads of departments.

A State level committee headed by Principal Secretary will scrutinise reports from districts. Thereafter, the recommendations of the State committee will be forwarded to the Chief Secretary.

Mr. Rao observed that Collectors appointed junior panchayat secretaries in some districts on temporary basis. The recruitment of permanent junior secretaries in such posts will also be taken up after regularisation of service of incumbents.

