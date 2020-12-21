Registrations through CARD take off smoothly

Increase in footfall at SROs; realtors protest against LRS

Registration of the non-agricultural properties through the old CARD (Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department) system took off smoothly at the sub-registrar offices (SROs) across the State on Monday without any major complaints from any district.

Protests over continuation of the Layout Regularisation Scheme continued in front of the SROs. Realtors staged protests in front of SROs at Uppal, Ghatkesar, Hayatnagar and other places raising slogans against the LRS. Though reverting to CARD could push up registrations as it would do away with slot-booking process and avoid technical issues, there would not be much change without scrapping the LRS, they asserted.

Real estate dealers and document writers' associations shouted slogans against the ‘LRS-linked registration’ process in Nalgonda. They said the government must re-think its policy. “Non-agriculture property registration by CARD is a good decision, but it is still a burden for the common man with compulsory LRS,” they said.

The SROs witnessed more footfall on Monday, the first day of resumption of registrations through CARD, as there was no need for slot-booking. The number of transactions too were said to have increased and the Registration and Stamps department officials were busy compiling details of the types of transactions and the amount generated from each of the more than 140 SROs in the State.

According to information reaching here, close to 50 transactions of non-agricultural properties were completed in Khammam in the normal method. Most of these registrations were related to education loans and other loans against mortgage of immovable properties, sources in the Stamps and Registration department said.

Registration of two open plots and two residential flats were carried out through CARD at the SRO office. In Nalgonda, officials said the process of registration of non-agriculture properties by CARD was comparatively “simple and easy” than those through Dharani portal. Only properties permitted by LRS are being accepted.

However, for registration of agriculture properties, officials said both the the buyer and seller should compulsorily produce their Aadhar card, without which the process cannot be initiated. For document writers and agents in Nalgonda SRO limits, registration through CARD was a better procedure, as the buyer and seller have control over any changes to be made. This was not the case with Dharani portal where the control would be entirely with a server and corrections were procedurally complicated.

About 10 successful transactions were made in Nalgonda SRO.