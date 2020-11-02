Registrations begin amid minor hiccups in Nalgonda

Process started late due to configuration issues

Online registration of agricultural properties through Dharani portal, the State’s integrated land record management system, kicked off with minor hiccups in Nalgonda on Monday.

The registration process was initially delayed due to starting troubles, owing to system and printer configuration settings. As reported by officials, process to transfer ownership in the case of sale deeds was smoother when compared to gift deed transactions.

In Nalgonda, online registration was started in three mandals of Narketpally, Peddavoora and Nalgonda, with participation of local leaders and officials.

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy along with RDO Jagadeeswar Reddy were present at the joint sub-registrar’s office in the town for the day’s transaction. The transfer of ownership was between two farmers of Pedda Suraram village, and the whole process was completed in about 30 minutes.

Officials said the registration was successfully completed with mutation, printing and issuance of new pattadar passbook.

Narketpally officials also conducted the process successfully.

However, in the case of a gift deed transaction in Peddavoora mandal, although registration was completed by afternoon, the system did not respond even till the evening when mutation for the record was initiated.

Also, officials reported that slot bookings did not reflect for the day even after payments were realized. They were pushed to the next working day.

In Suryapet, District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy along with Revenue officials inaugurated the digital service. Of the seven slots booked for Monday in Suryapet district, four registrations were successful.